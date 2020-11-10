Todd Haley responds after Matt Cassel shares story about crazy coach

Todd Haley responded on Twitter Monday after Matt Cassel shared a story about being coached by Haley.

Cassel appeared on NBC Sports Boston for an interview prior to the New England Patriots’ game against the New York Jets. He talked about some differenct coaches he had and shared that Haley was crazy on gameday. He then gave an example of Haley’s craziness.

Matt Cassel had a WILD story about getting coached by Todd Haley. Pregame Live on now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/I7kT28ITjG — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 10, 2020

Cassel was the quarterback and Haley the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs at the time. The game Cassel referenced took place on Dec. 26, 2010. The Chiefs beat the Titans 34-14, and Cassel threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns. However, that wasn’t good enough for Haley, who constantly yelled at Cassel about playcalls. He even benched Cassel after a dispute in the third quarter. Cassel kept going back on to the field because he thought it was his duty as a team captain. Brodie Croyle ended up getting in the game and throwing an interception.

Someone tagged Haley on Twitter so he could see the video. The former coach, who coached the Chiefs for three seasons, defended himself. He said that he got the best out of Cassel by any means necessary.

Coaching is coaching. MC had his best year of his illustrious career with me! Not always fun but key is to get the best out of “the” player. #woody #toystory https://t.co/zpvFRzJxjm — Todd Haley (@thetoddhaley) November 10, 2020

Haley of course couldn’t help but point out how Cassel looks like Woody from “Toy Story.”

You hear a story like that and it’s not hard to see why Haley hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2018. It’s also not hard to understand why Haley has had issues at many of his coaching stops.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 3.0