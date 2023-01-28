 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 28, 2023

Todd Monken reportedly lands second NFL OC interview

January 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Todd Monken coaching for the Buccaneers

Dec 30, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is garnering interest from multiple NFL teams, and a new report suggests he has already spoken to one.

Monken interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator position this week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero notes that Monken has been looking for a possible return to the NFL and clearly has significant interest from several teams.

Monken has been part of the Georgia program’s success, winning back-to-back titles as offensive coordinator. He has ample NFL experience, including time as offensive coordinator for both Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

One of Monken’s former teams has also presented itself as an option for the Georgia offensive coordinator. It seems that he might have options if he wants to return to the league.

Article Tags

Baltimore RavensTodd Monken
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus