Todd Monken reportedly lands second NFL OC interview

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is garnering interest from multiple NFL teams, and a new report suggests he has already spoken to one.

Monken interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator position this week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero notes that Monken has been looking for a possible return to the NFL and clearly has significant interest from several teams.

The #Ravens interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their OC job this week, per source. Monken has been eyeing a potential NFL return and also is slated to speak with the #Bucs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2023

Monken has been part of the Georgia program’s success, winning back-to-back titles as offensive coordinator. He has ample NFL experience, including time as offensive coordinator for both Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

One of Monken’s former teams has also presented itself as an option for the Georgia offensive coordinator. It seems that he might have options if he wants to return to the league.