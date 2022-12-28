Tom Brady addresses retirement questions

Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023.

Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on Monday, whether he is contemplating retirement.

Brady said no and that he will be much more cautious with his annoucement next time.

🚨 Tom Brady isn’t thinking about retirement right now, and says he won’t be rushing into any decisions next time: "I’m going to take my time. Whenever that time does come.”@TomBrady | @JimGrayOfficial DOWNLOAD Let's Go! 🔗 https://t.co/3nAeodCGmN pic.twitter.com/t5st4XiJOt — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) December 27, 2022

“I really don’t,” Brady said when asked if he contemplates retirement. “I think what I really realized last year is you gotta be really sure to do that. And for me, a lot of people have kind of gone through the situation how you feel when the season ends, versus two or three months later. So I’m going to take my time whenever that time does come. In the meantime, I have a hugely important job the team’s asking me to do. I want to go out there and I want to play my best these last two weeks of the regular season.”

Brady is 45 years old and has not put up the same kinds of numbers this season that he did in his first two years with the Bucs. Many factors could contribute to that dropoff, including significant injuries Tampa Bay has dealt with all season.

It seemed like the big reason for Brady to retire would have been to try and keep his marriage together. Now that he is divorced, he may not be in a hurry to walk away for a second time. One of Brady’s ex-teammates made an interesting prediction about the QB.