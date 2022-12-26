Ex-teammate has interesting prediction about Tom Brady

The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains very much up in the air. Will he return in 2023? Will he retire? Have his initial plans changed following a divorce from Gisele Bündchen?

No one knows for certain but one of Brady’s former teammates, Rodney Harrison, recently made an interesting prediction.

Harrison, who interviewed Brady for NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday, believes the future Hall of Famer will return in 2023. However, in Harrison’s mind, it won’t come with the Buccaneers.

“I think Tom leaves. I think he continues with his career, but I think he leaves Tampa Bay,” Harrison said during the telecast.

Brady is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March and will be free to sign with any team he chooses. There may be as many as 7-10 quarterback openings around the league, so options will be plentiful.

And Brady may not limit those options. Despite his fiercely competitive drive, he said in November that he’d rather play and lose than not play at all.

“Look, losing is hard for all of us, but I’d rather lose and play than not play at all,” Brady said on the Let’s Go Podcast, via JoeBucsFan. “I love playing, I love competing and I love trying to be a little bit better every day. I love going out there with a sense of purpose to try to get better. And ultimately, I love trying to play at a championship level for my teammates.”

It will be interesting to see how many suitors there are for Brady, who will turn 46 before the start of the 2023 regular season.