Tom Brady auction winner has been bailed out

The person who looked for a few days like the worst investor in the world is now getting a lifeline.

Tom Brady announced on March 13 that he was not retiring and instead returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just a day earlier, we learned that a collector agreed to pay just over $518,000 to win an auction for what was believed to be the ball from Brady’s final touchdown pass.

The auction winner could not have had worse timing, as nearly the entire value of the ball is based on the thought that it was Brady’s final touchdown ball.

But there is some justice in the case.

A deal between the buyer, consigner and auction house was voided.

JUST IN: A settlement has been reached on the Tom Brady “last touchdown” ball that was bought from Lelands for $518,000 last month. Brady unretired less than 24 hours after the auction concluded. Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who represented the buyer, said the sale was voided. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 14, 2022

Interestingly, the ball’s consigner is still planning to sell it through Leland Auctions, though much less money would be expected from a winning bid this time.