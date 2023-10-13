Tom Brady weighs in on Bill Belichick’s struggles with Patriots

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is under increasing scrutiny amid the team’s struggles this season, but he still has Tom Brady in his corner.

In a new episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady said Belichick’s approach is still the right one, and suggested that the organization’s current problems could not be pinned on one person.

“I think that he’s got a very consistent approach that he’s always taken and it’s the right approach,” Brady said, via John Breech of CBS Sports. “It’s ‘try to prepare the players, give them the best opportunity to succeed.’ You get out there on the field, and in the end, the coaches, once the play is called in, the players got to go do it.”

“It takes a great coaching staff to win, it takes great players to win, it takes great front office support to win,” Brady added. “It’s an organizational win. It’s an organizational loss. To [put a] a win or loss to one player — and they did that for me a lot with winning — and I always say, ‘It’s not about me, it’s about us.'”

The Patriots are 1-4 this season and are looking worse than ever since Brady’s 2020 departure. The situation has escalated to the point that owner Robert Kraft is said to be embarrassed by how things are going.

Even if Belichick the coach is not the problem, Belichick the GM has arguably built a non-competitive roster devoid of high-end talent. That might be the bigger issue at this point, and that is an elephant in the room that Brady cannot really address.