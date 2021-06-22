Tom Brady calls out Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau in funny putting video

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson are preparing to face Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in “The Match” in just two weeks, and the reigning Super Bowl MVP looks like he is ready for the challenge.

Brady shared a video on social media Tuesday of him draining three long putts in a row on the practice green. He first called out Rodgers and DeChambeau before sinking a long bomb for Mickelson, his partner. Was the footage edited? Almost certainly, but the message was clear.

Brady has done everything he can to hype up the latest installment of “The Match.” He immediately trolled Rodgers and DeChambeau on Twitter immediately after the event was announced, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Let’s keep in mind that Brady embarrassed himself in many ways during “The Match” last year. All this trash talk will mean nothing if he plays like that again.