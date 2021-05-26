Tom Brady savagely trolls Aaron Rodgers to promote ‘The Match’

Tom Brady is once again partnering with Phil Mickelson in this year’s installment of “The Match,” and the seven-time Super Bowl champion has wasted no time talking serious trash to his opponents.

Turner Sports announced on Wednesday that Brady and Mickelson will face Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau on July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. Not long after the news was released, Brady got to work trolling Rodgers and DeChambeau. He did not hold back.

That, of course, is a reference to the Green Bay Packers kicking a field goal late in their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. They were down 8 (Brady said 7) with just over two minutes left and facing 4th and goal from the Tampa Bay 8-yard line. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opted to kick a field goal and hope his team got the ball back, which it never did.

Brady also took aim at DeChambeau using the same meme.

He didn’t really have to do that, as the meme itself mocks DeChambeau in a way. It was born this week when a video went viral that showed just how much Brooks Koepka hates DeChambeau.

Lastly, Brady acknowledged how annoyed Rodgers and DeChambeau must already be with his trash talk.

We have a feeling Rodgers won’t be bothered. He was already trolled over the field goal decision when he hosted “Jeopardy!” earlier this year, and the reigning NFL MVP took it in stride. You can see that video here.

Brady is doing his best to make sure “The Match” is just as entertaining this year as it has been in the past.