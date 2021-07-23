Tom Brady calls out his doubters while getting latest Super Bowl ring

Tom Brady attended a Super Bowl ring ceremony for the seventh time in his career on Thursday night. The vast majority of people now agree that he is unquestionably the greatest NFL player of all time, but Brady continues to find ways to keep the chip on his shoulder.

Brady shared some photos on Instagram Friday of him and his teammates and coaches at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ring ceremony. One of the photos was of Brady and his longtime personal trainer and best friend, Alex Guerrero. Brady wrote “thanks for always doubting us people — much appreciated.” The 43-year-old also shared a photo of Guerrero and Antonio Brown with the quote “we didn’t come this far to only come this far.”

You can see both photos below:

Tom Brady is still shouting out the haters …. 7 Super Bowl rings later pic.twitter.com/hpa91LgMJN — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) July 23, 2021

Brady is a master at finding sources of motivation. He’ll never run out, especially now that he is pushing his 44th birthday. He can now use the “you’re too old” bulletin board material whenever he sees fit.

Brady may have seven rings now, but he made it clear on Thursday that his favorite one hasn’t changed.

