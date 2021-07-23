Tom Brady shares which Super Bowl ring is his favorite

Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls counting his most recent win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Given that he has so many rings, it’s probably tough for him to choose which one is his favorite.

So, when Brady talks about his rings, he gives a glimpse into his mindset.

The Bucs had a gathering on Thursday to celebrate their Super Bowl title by giving out their championship rings. Brady spoke at the event and shared his viral quote about the rings. Which one is his favorite? “The next one.”(Warning: the video includes an F-bomb)

That’s a great line, and shows just what makes him so excellent. He doesn’t dwell on the past but instead focuses on the future and always getting better.

The quote is one Brady has been using for several years. He actually got it from former Michigan equipment manager Jon Falk. Falk retired after winning 17 Big Ten titles with the Wolverines.

“I’d walk in the locker room and I’d take my ring finger and roll my Big Ten ring around and go, ‘Hey, I’ve got this many Big Ten championship rings.’ And people would always ask me, ‘What ring is my best ring?’ ” Falk said in 2015. “I always told them my best ring was going to be my next ring.”

Brady loved that quote and would always ask Falk the question whenever he saw him. Falk instantly recognized the origins when he heard Brady using the phrase after winning several Super Bowls with the Patriots.

It’s a great quote. We can think of another athlete who can relate.