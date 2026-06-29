Tom Brady calls out Raiders with harsh ‘reality’ check

Tom Brady is not going to be content with moral victories for the Las Vegas Raiders next season. The GOAT wants immediate results.

The Raiders minority owner recently appeared on the “Stick to Football” podcast with English soccer legends and spoke about his expectations for the coming NFL campaign. Brady did not try to sugarcoat his stance that he’s looking for “a lot of improvement” and that the team has “underperformed in every area.”

“It’s everybody’s fault. That’s the reality,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “There’s nobody who did a good job. There’s not one player in the organization, there’s not anybody involved that did the job to the level that it needs to be done at. And everybody needs to improve. And it starts with me, and it filters down to the rest of the players on the field, and they’ve got to go out there, and ultimately they’ve got to perform at a high level.”

Brady would not commit to a projected win total for his Raiders squad coming off a combined seven wins over the past two seasons. He just stated that he’s looking for “massive improvement” that should manifest daily, and even hourly.

For the Raiders to meet Brady’s expectations, a lot rides on the performance of the quarterback room shared by Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza . The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft has already shown his willingness to put in the work, but isn’t expected to start right away.

With the team’s QB of the future being eased into the starting job, wins and losses may not be the only way to measure the team’s success this coming season. But tallying more than the three wins Las Vegas had last season is a good way to start.