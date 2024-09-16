Tom Brady did not hold back with comment about Cowboys rookie

Tom Brady received praise on Sunday for his honest commentary during the Week 2 game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Brady and Kevin Burkhardt were the announcers for the game, which was televised by FOX. The Saints destroyed the Cowboys 44-19 in a surprising result. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went 27/39 for 293 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions. One of the interceptions occurred after Prescott was burned by a teammate.

Cowboys rookie wide receiver Jalen Brooks slipped and fell on an “in” route, and Prescott’s pass was intercepted as a result.

Jalen Brooks slips and leads to a Dak INT pic.twitter.com/2ny0OqCyKm — Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) September 15, 2024

Despite the interception, Prescott still trusted Brooks enough to throw a pass to him on the Cowboys’ following possession. That led Burkhardt to ask Brady whether the 7-time Super Bowl champion would attempt another pass to the rookie in that game.

“You know, not today. It’s actually pretty tough to go back there. … He obviously trusts him to do the right thing, but can he make the play? Ultimately can he go out there and execute?” Brady questioned.

Tom Brady wasn’t messing around. “Not today. Pretty tough to go back there.” Cold blooded lmao 😂😂 https://t.co/Wvk6pwm26N pic.twitter.com/3Tq4ZkZQ0b — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) September 16, 2024

Fans were surprised by Brady’s honesty.

Love Tom Brady's honest right there. I feel like most guys would say you've got to trust the WR in that situation, and Tom's like "nah, don't think I'm looking back his way after he did me like that." — David Helman (@davidhelman_) September 15, 2024

Fans are used to announcers sugarcoating things and not wanting to rock the boat. But not Brady. He told the truth. And fans got a glimpse of Brady’s cut-throat mentality, and gained an understanding of how the former Bucs and Patriots quarterback would have operated during a game.