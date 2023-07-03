Tom Brady answers whether he will continue strict TB12 diet

Tom Brady always attributed the longevity of his playing career a strict diet and healthy lifestyle, leading many to wonder if he will live the same way now that he is retired. The seven-time Super Bowl champion says he does not plan to change much.

Brady spoke about his famous “TB12 Method” in a recent interview with Skyler Caruso of PEOPLE. The 45-year-old said his diet will not change much in retirement because he has a desire to remain “very active.”

“I’ve developed so many healthy habits, I just want to stick with them,” Brady said.

Brady expressed a desire to “maintain” his peak physical condition even though he is no longer responsible for throwing touchdown passes and absorbing hits from 300-pound linemen. While most people view his lifestyle as “strict,” Brady downplayed the commitment it takes.

“I don’t think it’s a strict regimen,” he said. “I think it’s just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live.”

Many athletes struggle to stay in shape after retirement, as doing so is no longer a job requirement. Brady, of course, has always been built differently. He may adjust his demanding bed time a bit, but the TB12 Method has always been about more to him than just playing football. It is no surprise he plans to stick with it.