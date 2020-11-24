Tom Brady goes to bed really really early

Playing in “Monday Night Football” is throwing off Tom Brady’s body clock.

ESPN’s Suzy Kolber said on “Monday Night Countdown” before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams that Brady is usually in bed a little after the kickoff time for the weekly game.

“Tom did joke he is usually in bed by 9:15 pm,” Kolber said. “That’s not an age thing; that’s a health thing.”

Brady is known for being on a strict health regimen. He has the TB12 Method and abides by a diet that includes an odd “treat.”

Whether it’s going to bed early or eating mostly vegetables, it’s really hard to argue with what Brady is doing. He entered Monday’s game with 2,739 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. Except for one “senior moment” earlier in the season, the 43-year-old still appears to be in top form.

