Tom Brady reveals the current WR he most would want to play with

Tom Brady threw to plenty of players during his lengthy NFL career. Though he didn’t exactly work with too many studs while with the New England Patriots save for his brief time with Randy Moss, he got to team with some top talent in Tampa Bay. With the Buccaneers, Brady got to pass to the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Brady retired after the 2022 season, and there are some current receivers he would have enjoyed playing with.

Brady, who is now a commentator for FOX, was asked by a fan to name the current receiver he never played to whom he most would want to throw. Brady named Justin Jefferson as that player.

“I’m saying Justin Jefferson. He can do everything from any spot on the field. He goes deep, he goes short. Catches the ball, can catch and run, touchdowns, third down … he’s a ridiculous player. He reminds me so much of my former teammate and Viking, Randy Moss. If it comes down to choosing only one, he would be the one right now,” Brady said.

If @TomBrady could throw to any current receiver in the league, who would he choose? 👀✈️ pic.twitter.com/BJ6oPuW1MC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 12, 2024

Brady also named Ja’Marr Chase as a possibility but chose Jefferson.

The pick of Jefferson is completely understandable, if not outright expected.

Jefferson was the No. 20 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings out of LSU in 2020. He had a huge rookie season with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and 7 touchdowns. In 2022, he posted 8 touchdowns to go along with career-high marks of 128 catches and 1,809 yards.

If not Chase or Jefferson, the other receiver who would seem to be a natural answer would be Tyreek Hill. Hill has posted consecutive 1,700-yard seasons and has exceptional speed and moves.