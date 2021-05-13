 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 13, 2021

Tom Brady’s dad makes guarantee for Buccaneers-Patriots game

May 13, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady Bucs

As if things weren’t already exciting enough for Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium, his father has made a pretty bold guarantee for the game.

Tom Brady Sr. called into 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” on Thursday to talk some trash about the Buccaneers and make a prediction for the Week 4 clash between his son’s current and former teams. Brady Sr. said he began “salivating” when he saw the game on the schedule and said he expected the Buccaneers to win the game “rather handily.”

Brady Sr. does seem to be having some fun here. Given the excitement for that matchup, it’s hard to blame him.

Brady, on the other hand, is taking a more amusing approach to dealing with the game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus