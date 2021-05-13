Tom Brady’s dad makes guarantee for Buccaneers-Patriots game

As if things weren’t already exciting enough for Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium, his father has made a pretty bold guarantee for the game.

Tom Brady Sr. called into 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” on Thursday to talk some trash about the Buccaneers and make a prediction for the Week 4 clash between his son’s current and former teams. Brady Sr. said he began “salivating” when he saw the game on the schedule and said he expected the Buccaneers to win the game “rather handily.”

This is fantastic. Tom Brady Sr. just cold-called @ZoandBertrand to talk @Buccaneers schedule. "I started salivating when I saw that we're playing the @Patriots in the fourth game of the season; and we're coming up here to make our record 4-0." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 13, 2021

"We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily." I think Tom Sr.'s messing around. "I get to have a favorite team in the AFC and I got a favorite team in the NFC, and then they play in the fourth game of the year. I'm thrilled for this." https://t.co/l5vWDo5v7Y — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 13, 2021

Brady Sr. does seem to be having some fun here. Given the excitement for that matchup, it’s hard to blame him.

Brady, on the other hand, is taking a more amusing approach to dealing with the game.