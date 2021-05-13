Tom Brady sends great tweet about big showdown with Patriots

The NFL released its official 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday, and the game that stuck out above the rest is the Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. In case you were wondering, Tom Brady took note of that game as well.

Brady sent a great tweet on Thursday about his return to Gillette Stadium. The 43-year-old joked that it is going to feel like introducing his college friends to his old high school friends.

It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends https://t.co/RF5zVB9rI1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2021

Brady’s return to New England will be one of the most highly anticipated regular season sporting events of all time. There are already reports swirling that ticket prices will be comparable to the Super Bowl, with the cheapest ones likely being around $1,000 each.

The tweet Brady sent came not long after his father, Tom Brady Sr., called into a radio show with some awesome trash talk for the Patriots. Week 4 really can’t come soon enough.