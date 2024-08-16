Tom Brady threw some shade at an NFL QB during broadcasting panel

Tom Brady took part in a panel on broadcasting at Fanatics Fest on Friday, and one NFL quarterback caught some strays in the process.

Ahead of his FOX broadcasting debut, Brady discussed his need to fairly criticize players without being needlessly harsh on them. He noted that throughout his own career, he was his own toughest critic, and applying that standard to others would not work from a broadcasting point of view.

Speaking to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Brady opted to use a specific example in the form of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, drawing laughs from the crowd.

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones catching strays from Tom Brady at #FanaticsFest pic.twitter.com/vWB7qX7I6R — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) August 16, 2024

“I don’t want to be so critical, because in some ways, I don’t necessarily know exactly what the problem was on that play. Let’s say Daniel Jones throws an interception,” Brady said, drawing laughs from the audience. “I didn’t mean to say it like that. That wasn’t even being critical of Daniel Jones. Maybe I was a little bit.”

Jones is a very easy target right now. He has a big contract that he has not lived up to, and there was speculation that the Giants were looking for his replacement in the NFL Draft. Unfortunately for Jones, he’s a pretty obvious name for Brady to pick on in his hypothetical.

Brady will be on the call for FOX’s Thanksgiving game between the Giants and Dallas Cowboys. If Jones is still starting by then, he’ll presumably be putting together at least a competent season.