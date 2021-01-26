Tom Brady’s father was hospitalized with COVID for three weeks at beginning of NFL season

Tom Brady’s father revealed on Monday that he and his wife had COVID-19 pretty badly last year.

Brady Sr. told “Greeny” on ESPN Radio that he was hospitalized for three weeks in the fall.

“I was in the hospital with COVID for almost 3 weeks and my wife was sick with COVID at the same time,” Brady Sr. told ESPN host Mike Greenberg.

Brady Sr. had it worse than his wife Galynn, who is a cancer survivor. This happened at the beginning of the current NFL season and caused him to miss Tom Jr.’s football games for pretty much the first time ever.

“We’ve never missed a game [when Tom was playing] at Michigan or New England or wherever. [But] for the first two games [of the 2020 NFL season] when I was in the hospital, I didn’t even care if [the Bucs] were playing, much less missing the game,” Brady Sr. said.

Some can speculate that the status of his parents affected Brady’s play early in the season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made our list for biggest disappointments early in the season.

Brady’s parents are doing much better now, but they were among the millions of people in the country — and the world — hospitalized due to COVID.

Maybe this helps explain why we didn’t hear a passionate defense from Tom Sr. when Tom Jr. was criticized in the media this season.