Tom Brady fined over controversial roughing the passer play

Tom Brady on Sunday benefitted from one of the worst calls of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has also drawn a fine for one aspect of the controversial play.

The NFL has fined Brady $11,139 for his apparent attempt to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer late in Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over the Falcons (video here). The Bucs were facing 3rd-and-5 at the Falcons 47 at the time. They would have been forced to punt if the bad call was not made. Instead, they were awarded a first down and never gave the ball back to Atlanta.

Many angles of the play showed that Brady extended his leg and tried to kick Jarrett as the defensive end was getting up.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has been fined $11,139 for kicking at Falcons DL Grady Jarrett, source confirms. ESPN first reported. Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on this play. pic.twitter.com/tS6Xq5J27H — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 14, 2022

If not for all the (well-deserved) negative attention the roughing the passer call received, the NFL probably would have let the Brady stunt slide. The fine will be no consolation for Falcons fans.