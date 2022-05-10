Tom Brady announces huge news about his plans after football

Tom Brady has committed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season. It is unclear if he will continue with his playing career after that, but he will still be a huge part of NFL games regardless.

Brady and FOX Sports announced on Tuesday that Brady will join the network as its lead NFL analyst immediately after he retires from playing. Brady tweeted that he is excited for that chapter of his life but said he has “a lot of unfinished business” with the Bucs.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Brady will call FOX’s top games alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, who has replaced Joe Buck. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will essentially fill the same role for FOX that Tony Romo has excelled in with CBS.

It now makes a lot more sense why FOX let Buck and Troy Aikman leave for ESPN. Even Aikman said he was confused that FOX never really tried to top ESPN’s offer. That is likely because FOX had something in the works with Brady.

Brady could very well decide to play in 2023, but he is worth waiting for. No player in NFL history has ever prepared harder than him, and he will likely treat his job with FOX the same. FOX was viewed as the big losers of the NFL TV offseason when they lost Buck and Aikman, but their Brady announcement has changed that.