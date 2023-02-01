Will Tom Brady join FOX for Super Bowl coverage?

Tom Brady stunned the NFL world on Wednesday when he announced his retirement, and many are wondering why the star quarterback did not wait until after the Super Bowl to share the big news. Could his future career at FOX have something to do with that?

If so, the network is reportedly out of the loop. TMZ reports that executives at FOX Sports were unaware that Brady planned to retire on Wednesday. While Brady is still expected to join FOX Sports as an NFL analyst at some point, there are no plans in place to join the network’s Super Bowl coverage next week.

FOX’s top duo of play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt and color analyst Greg Olsen will call the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. It is still possible that Brady could be a part of the coverage in some capacity, but that will likely be up to him.

A report several months ago claimed Brady could have a prominent role in Super Bowl coverage if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were not playing in the game.

Brady has a massive agreement in place with FOX. Barring a change of plans, he will join the network at some point. It would make sense for Super Bowl coverage to be the place to start, especially now that we know he is done playing in the NFL.