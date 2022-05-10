Tom Brady’s FOX contract even more massive than initially believed

Tom Brady is going to become the highest-paid sports broadcaster in history when he begins working as an analyst for FOX, and his salary will likely place him in a tier by himself for years to come.

FOX announced on Tuesday that Brady will become the network’s lead NFL analyst when he retires from playing. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will earn somewhere in the range of $20-25 million per year and $200 million overall. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, that figure is not even close to high enough.

Marchand was told by sources that Brady has agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX. If true, that means Brady will earn more than double the $18 million annually that Tony Romo gets from CBS. Troy Aikman will also be paid $18 million per year with his new deal at ESPN.

In announcing the big news on Tuesday, FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch said Brady will be an “ambassador” for the company in addition to a game analyst.

FOX Sports: “Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2022

It is unclear what other responsibilities Brady will have aside from calling games. Either way, his reported salary is eye-popping.

To give you some perspective, Brady has earned just over $300 million on the field during his legendary career. He has obviously made far more when you include endorsements, but his career as an NFL analyst will be even more lucrative than his playing career. Brady has made around $25 million per year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There were reports earlier this offseason that Brady had plans to become a part-owner and player for a different NFL franchise. Even if he was not eyeing a career in broadcasting at the time, FOX may have given him nearly 400 million reasons to consider it.