Tom Brady shares funny video of him throwing to his favorite targets

Tom Brady is looking to make yet another Super Bowl run, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has gotten the band back together to help him prepare for the upcoming season. Well, kind of.

Brady shared a video on Twitter Tuesday that showed him working out during his annual trip to Montana. Lined up to his left were Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola — if they lost about 100 pounds each and aged backwards. Check it out:

Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker @Edelman11 @DannyAmendola @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/ZRfemGgdPH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 13, 2021

Brady called out Rob Gronkowski at the end of the video by looking into the camera and saying, “Where you at, Gronk?”

At this point, it would be be unwise to doubt Brady with any collection of receivers. He probably could win a few games with a group of children catching passes from him.

