Tom Brady, Gisele answer funny questions about each other in TikTok video

Fans of Tom Brady have learned more about the quarterback since he left the Patriots than they did during his entire 20-year span in New England, and that continued on Tuesday with a funny video Brady and his wife Gisele made together.

Brady and Gisele took part in one of those TikTok videos where couples answer questions about each other with their eyes closed, and it was highly entertaining. We learned that Brady admittedly spends more money than his wife, has more clothes than her and is a bigger baby when sick. Check it out:

As you could see, Tom and Gisele’s son Benny was in the background giving his opinion on each question, too. He almost always pointed in the same direction as his parents, so it looks like everyone was being honest.

Brady’s trolls have been given plenty of material since the 42-year-old signed with the Bucs, and the TikTok video is just the latest. Brady also became a punching bag during “The Match” on Sunday and was ruthlessly mocked by Sean Payton, though TB12 ended up making the best shot of the day. Not bad for a guy who can’t handle the sniffles.