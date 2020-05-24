Sean Payton roasts Tom Brady over early struggles in ‘The Match’

Sean Payton suddenly has the daunting task of having to prepare to face Tom Brady twice a year, and the New Orleans Saints head coach is hoping the Brady everyone saw on Sunday is the one who suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

The millions who tuned into “The Match” got to see a side of Brady we are not accustomed to. By that, we mean he stunk early on. Brady was spraying the ball all over Medalist Golf Club at the start of the day, and Payton let him hear it with a ruthless tweet.

Brady may be the greatest quarterback who ever lived, but his golf game could use plenty of work. He missed the five four fairways and couldn’t hit the green on the par-3 3rd hole even after Charles Barkley said during the TNT broadcast that he would donate $50,000 if Brady put the ball on the dance floor.

Peyton Manning talked some serious trash to Brady on the driving range before “The Match,” so perhaps he got into Tom’s head. Although, the golf course is not the gridiron. Payton should be careful about getting too excited.