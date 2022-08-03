 Skip to main content
Tom Brady gets hilarious birthday cake from teammate

August 3, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday and received a rather amazing cake from one of his teammates to commemorate the occasion.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette got Brady a custom GOAT cake for the big day. Fournette shared a picture of the cake on social media, complete with a sarcastic message wishing Brady a happy 100th birthday.

This was, in fact, a real cake that Fournette had made, as was proven in another photo.

Custom cakes are not unusual. Sometimes they replicate a major accomplishment. For Brady, it’s about how old he is, while somehow paying tribute to his remarkable career at the same time.

Fournette hit the nail on the head here. The Buccaneers probably just want to make sure he does not wind up having too much cake for the occasion.

