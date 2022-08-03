Tom Brady gets hilarious birthday cake from teammate

Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday and received a rather amazing cake from one of his teammates to commemorate the occasion.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette got Brady a custom GOAT cake for the big day. Fournette shared a picture of the cake on social media, complete with a sarcastic message wishing Brady a happy 100th birthday.

Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/uCFujQ9P7D — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 2, 2022

This was, in fact, a real cake that Fournette had made, as was proven in another photo.

Leonard Fournette gets Tom Brady a goat cake for his 45th birthday 🎂 (via @thecakegirlllc) pic.twitter.com/evjIp8Gewr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 3, 2022

Custom cakes are not unusual. Sometimes they replicate a major accomplishment. For Brady, it’s about how old he is, while somehow paying tribute to his remarkable career at the same time.

Fournette hit the nail on the head here. The Buccaneers probably just want to make sure he does not wind up having too much cake for the occasion.