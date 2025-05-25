Tom Brady got a chilly reception at the Indianapolis 500

The city of Indianapolis still does not like Tom Brady.

Brady attended the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, In. on Sunday, as part of FOX’s coverage of the event. Brady was introduced to the crowd prior to the start of the race as part of the driver introductions.

Brady wore a full FOX Sports racing uniform, and promptly got major boos from the attendees. He seemed to relish the reception.

The boos were even louder at the venue.

The reception was reserved for Brady, as Jimmie Johnson and Michael Strahan did not receive anything close to the same response. That is not a surprise, as Brady broke the Indianapolis Colts’ hearts many times during his playing career. Brady went 8-4 against Manning and the Colts during his career, and that does not even include the Colts’ role in Deflategate. There is certainly no love lost between the two sides.

Brady is used to being booed. He will not lose any sleep over this. If anything, it counts as a badge of honor.