Tom Brady had cool gesture for his high school

Tom Brady’s former high school, Serra of San Mateo, is currently 13-0 and slated to play nationally-ranked St. John Bosco in the California State Championship Bowl Game of the Open Division.

The game will be played at Saddleback College, which is 417 miles south of the high school.

That’s a long trek for Serra High, but they’ll have a little help from the G.O.A.T. himself. Brady has pitched in to help cover the team’s travel costs.

A fairly famous Serra (San Mateo) alumnus has chipped in for the team’s travel costs for the CIF Open Division football state championship tomorrow, per coach Patrick Walsh. Guy named Tom Brady. Hear he’s pretty decent at football — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 10, 2022

Brady also took a moment to shout out Serra this week during a routine press conference when discussing his upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Video: Tom Brady talks about playing at the 49ers on Sunday for only second time in his career, with a shoutout to @SerraSanMateo going for a state championship. pic.twitter.com/Uwqv3HFhF3 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 8, 2022

“(Coach) Patrick Walsh has done an incredible job,” Brady said. “He was a high school running back at De La Salle, where my uncle (Christopher) was a principal, and they were are hugely successful in NorCal.”

Although Brady won’t be on hand, you better believe he’ll be keeping an eye on Serra High from a distance and rooting for a massive upset.