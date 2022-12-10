 Skip to main content
Tom Brady had cool gesture for his high school

December 10, 2022
by Dan Benton
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s former high school, Serra of San Mateo, is currently 13-0 and slated to play nationally-ranked St. John Bosco in the California State Championship Bowl Game of the Open Division.

The game will be played at Saddleback College, which is 417 miles south of the high school.

That’s a long trek for Serra High, but they’ll have a little help from the G.O.A.T. himself. Brady has pitched in to help cover the team’s travel costs.

Brady also took a moment to shout out Serra this week during a routine press conference when discussing his upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“(Coach) Patrick Walsh has done an incredible job,” Brady said. “He was a high school running back at De La Salle, where my uncle (Christopher) was a principal, and they were are hugely successful in NorCal.”

Although Brady won’t be on hand, you better believe he’ll be keeping an eye on Serra High from a distance and rooting for a massive upset.

