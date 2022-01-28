 Skip to main content
Tom Brady had great reaction to Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement

January 28, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Brady throws a pass

Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement on Thursday, and Tom Brady was among those who congratulated his fellow quarterback on a great career. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star put a great personal spin on it, too.

Roethlisberger was never known for his commitment to fitness. But whatever he did, it worked. He played 18 seasons, won two Super Bowls, and was never part of a losing team. Brady, who is one of the biggest fitness freaks known to mankind, sent a great tweet about the different approaches he and Big Ben have always taken.

Brady has built an entire brand around living a healthy lifestyle. It was nice to see him acknowledge that his methods aren’t for everyone. You don’t have to eat avocado ice cream and obsess over tomatoes causing inflammation in order to enjoy a successful career.

There was a report last offseason that Roethlisberger was so committed to being in shape that he was on a stricter diet than Brady. Big Ben had a pretty funny response.

Roethlisberger’s career accomplishments do not match up with Brady’s, but both are headed to the Hall of Fame. As Brady said, there’s more than one way to bake a cake.

Photo: Photo: Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

