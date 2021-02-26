Tom Brady has great response to Justin Bieber post on Twitter

Tom Brady has been on a roll on social media since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, and he continued his heater with a response to one of Justin Bieber’s posts this week.

Brady, who has become somewhat of a master in self-deprecation, shared a hilarious old photo of himself on Twitter in response to Bieber doing the same.

Brady did that photoshoot early in his career with the New England Patriots, and his teammates have roasted him for it ever since.

Assuming Brady doesn’t create his own tweets, he should probably think about giving his social media manager a raise. Between the goat picture and the hilarious tweet he sent about being drunk at the victory parade, Brady has truly hit his Twitter stride.