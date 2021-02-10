Tom Brady responds to drunk video with hilarious tweet

The talk of social media on Wednesday was definitely Tom Brady’s drunken experience during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade. In fact, even Brady couldn’t help but react to it.

As the video of drunk Brady spread across the internet (watch here), Brady sent a hilarious tweet making light of his state.

The tweet was riddled with typos — intentionally, we presume.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

Brady’s always been good on Twitter, but this is an all-time classic from his social media team.

There’s no real need to worry about Brady. Even after Wednesday’s events, he could probably be ready to go out and win a game by the weekend if he had to. And if you’re wondering about the avocado reference, here is the explanation.

The rest of Twitter also had some great reactions to Brady’s wild afternoon.

