Tom Brady has hilarious take on father’s recent comments about Patriots

Tom Brady Sr. has been outspoken at times during his son’s legendary career, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback always seems to react the same way. The elder Brady recently made headlines for some comments about Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Once again, Brady Jr. does not seem thrilled.

Brady Sr. told Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston last week that he and his son both feel vindicated after Belichick wanted Brady “out the door.” Brady has said in the past that he doesn’t like when his father speaks for him. He reiterated that in hilarious fashion during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast with Jim Gray.

“I’ve actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say, and it’s really all that I have to say on the subject,” Brady joked, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO who should know better at this point in his life, doesn’t necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., so furthermore should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will. That’s all I have to say.”

Like any good father, Brady Sr. has often had trouble resisting the urge to defend his son. The 77-year-old did not hold back several years ago when bashing Roger Goodell over the NFL commissioner’s handling of Deflategate. He also didn’t back down from talking smack to the Patriots after they moved on from Brady.

If Brady Sr. isn’t careful, his son may reinstate his unofficial gag order.