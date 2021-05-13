Tom Brady’s father has awesome trash talk for Patriots

Tom Brady’s return to New England is one of the most highly anticipated storylines of the 2021 NFL season, and his father is already bringing the smack talk.

Tom Brady Sr. called into the “Zolak & Bertrand Show” on 98.5 The Sports Hub on Thursday morning to share how excited he is for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face the Patriots in Week 4. The elder Brady said he started “salivating” when the schedule came out.

This is fantastic. Tom Brady Sr. just cold-called @ZoandBertrand to talk @Buccaneers schedule. "I started salivating when I saw that we're playing the @Patriots in the fourth game of the season; and we're coming up here to make our record 4-0." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 13, 2021

Brady Sr. added that he expects his son and the Bucs to “beat the Patriots rather handily.” He then admitted he still roots for New England when the situation allows.

"We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily." I think Tom Sr.'s messing around. "I get to have a favorite team in the AFC and I got a favorite team in the NFC, and then they play in the fourth game of the year. I'm thrilled for this." https://t.co/l5vWDo5v7Y — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 13, 2021

Brady’s father has always been pretty outspoken about his son’s career. The seven-time Super Bowl MVP even banned Tom Sr. from speaking with the media at one point. That unofficial ban likely came after Tom Sr. ripped Roger Goodell for the way the NFL commissioner handled Deflategate.

For what it’s worth, Brady Sr. also defended Bill Belichick last year for moving on from his son.

The Week 4 game between the Patriots and Bucs is circled on every football fan’s calendar. You can’t blame Brady Sr. for already being hyped.