 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 13, 2021

Tom Brady’s father has awesome trash talk for Patriots

May 13, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Brady Bucs

Tom Brady’s return to New England is one of the most highly anticipated storylines of the 2021 NFL season, and his father is already bringing the smack talk.

Tom Brady Sr. called into the “Zolak & Bertrand Show” on 98.5 The Sports Hub on Thursday morning to share how excited he is for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face the Patriots in Week 4. The elder Brady said he started “salivating” when the schedule came out.

Brady Sr. added that he expects his son and the Bucs to “beat the Patriots rather handily.” He then admitted he still roots for New England when the situation allows.

Brady’s father has always been pretty outspoken about his son’s career. The seven-time Super Bowl MVP even banned Tom Sr. from speaking with the media at one point. That unofficial ban likely came after Tom Sr. ripped Roger Goodell for the way the NFL commissioner handled Deflategate.

For what it’s worth, Brady Sr. also defended Bill Belichick last year for moving on from his son.

The Week 4 game between the Patriots and Bucs is circled on every football fan’s calendar. You can’t blame Brady Sr. for already being hyped.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus