February 9, 2025

Tom Brady cracked a Kevin Hart joke during the Super Bowl

February 9, 2025
by Larry Brown
Kevin Hart wearing a jacket

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Entertainer Kevin Hart on the sidelines during pregame warmups against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady put on his ruthless comedian hat while calling the Super Bowl for FOX on Sunday.

FOX was showing some of the celebrities who were in attendance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., to watch the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles game. One of the celebrity fans at the game was comedian Kevin Hart, who is from Philadelphia and a big Eagles fan.

Late in the third quarter, Brady decided to crack a short joke about Hart.

“How do the camera find Kevin Hart?” Brady said.

Brady’s zinger was appreciated.

Hart was the host of “The Roast of Tom Brady” that aired in May 2024. That’s why Brady was motivated to dish out something at Hart’s expense.