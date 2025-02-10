Tom Brady cracked a Kevin Hart joke during the Super Bowl

Tom Brady put on his ruthless comedian hat while calling the Super Bowl for FOX on Sunday.

FOX was showing some of the celebrities who were in attendance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., to watch the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles game. One of the celebrity fans at the game was comedian Kevin Hart, who is from Philadelphia and a big Eagles fan.

Late in the third quarter, Brady decided to crack a short joke about Hart.

“How do the camera find Kevin Hart?” Brady said.

Tom Brady: "How did the camera find Kevin Hart?" LOL pic.twitter.com/cXBcsgsGTl — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) February 10, 2025

Brady’s zinger was appreciated.

"How do the cameras even find Kevin Hart?" — Tom Brady's best line of the game.

— It's not close. 😂 — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) February 10, 2025

Hart was the host of “The Roast of Tom Brady” that aired in May 2024. That’s why Brady was motivated to dish out something at Hart’s expense.