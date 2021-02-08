Tom Brady makes surprising history during Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady played in nine career Super Bowls prior to Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He accomplished a shocking career-first during his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against KC.

Brady threw a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski near the end of the first quarter of Super Bowl LV. That marked the first time in his career that Brady led a touchdown drive in the first quarter of a Super Bowl.

ESPN also says it was the first time Brady’s team held a lead in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

This is the first time Tom Brady's team has held a lead in the 1st quarter of the #SuperBowl Brady and Rob Gronkowski have hooked up for 4 Pass TD in Super Bowls, tied with Joe Montana/Jerry Rice for the most by a QB/Receiver duo in Super Bowl history. pic.twitter.com/7hq4d9eOgj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

As if all that weren’t enough, that was the fourth time Brady threw a touchdown pass to Gronk in the Super Bowl. That ties them with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the most ever by a duo.