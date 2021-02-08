 Skip to main content
Tom Brady makes surprising history during Super Bowl LV

February 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady Bucs

Tom Brady played in nine career Super Bowls prior to Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He accomplished a shocking career-first during his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against KC.

Brady threw a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski near the end of the first quarter of Super Bowl LV. That marked the first time in his career that Brady led a touchdown drive in the first quarter of a Super Bowl.

ESPN also says it was the first time Brady’s team held a lead in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

As if all that weren’t enough, that was the fourth time Brady threw a touchdown pass to Gronk in the Super Bowl. That ties them with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the most ever by a duo.

