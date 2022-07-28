Tom Brady roasts ESPN host for terrible prediction

Tom Brady thrives off people doubting him or making bad predictions about his decline. One ESPN personality found that out the hard way on Thursday.

Barstool Sports shared a video of Max Kellerman on ESPN’s “First Take” from July 28, 2016, exactly six years ago to the day. Kellerman is seen predicting that Brady is “just about done” and about to “fall off a cliff” and “be a bum in short order.” Brady took notice of the clip and made sure to share it, all while tagging Kellerman in the tweet and pointing out that the quarterback now has a swimwear line, too.

.@maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now 👍 https://t.co/2dsz42RK5M — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 28, 2022

This is brutal, but Kellerman absolutely brought this upon himself. Even at the time, it was not as if Brady was just barely skating by, as he was fresh off a season that saw him finish second in MVP voting. He was suspended for the first four games of that 2016 season due to Deflategate, then came back and guided the Patriots to their epic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Brady has won two more Super Bowls since then.

This is hardly the first time Brady has referred to the “cliff” line since Kellerman said it. And for whatever it’s worth, Kellerman did ultimately admit he’d been way wrong about the quarterback. He did so too late to avoid getting roasted for the original take, though.