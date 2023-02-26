Tom Brady agrees to 1 notable media deal for 2023

Tom Brady will not begin his broadcasting career with FOX until 2024, but anyone who wants his insights will still have a place to go to get them until then.

SiriusXM announced this week that Brady will continue his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald for a third season starting in fall. Brady has done the podcast for two years while still an active player.

Notably, the announcement says the renewal of the show and podcast is a “multi-year” commitment.

Some may argue that this is further evidence that Brady might not be done with football, as those rumors continue to persist. More likely, however, it will serve as a way for Brady to stay connected to the game while he spends a year getting comfortable with retirement. It may also be a place for him to polish his broadcast chops as he preps for his FOX work to begin in 2024.