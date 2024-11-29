Tom Brady delivers strong take on Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy might not return as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys next season, but Tom Brady clearly thinks another team would be fortunate to land the former Super Bowl champion.

Brady had high praise for McCarthy during FOX’s Thanksgiving Day broadcast of the Cowboys’ 27-20 win over the New York Giants at A&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The legendary quarterback called McCarthy “one of the better coaches in the NFL.”

“Oh, I think Coach McCarthy is a great coach. His 18th season as a head coach,” Brady said. “He’s a great leader of men. But not only as a play-caller, he’s a developer of players, of talent, of quarterbacks.

“He’s got a very consistent personality to him. He won in Green Bay. He’s got a championship DNA. I think he’s one of the better coaches in the NFL, absolutely.”

The Cowboys improved to 5-7 with their win over New York. They have now won consecutive games over NFC East opponents, which is no easy feat considering Dak Prescott is out for the year with a hamstring injury.

If nothing else, we can safely say the Cowboys have not quit on McCarthy. Brady also is not the only Super Bowl-winning quarterback who had high praise for McCarthy in the past several days.

McCarthy entered the season as a lame duck after leading Dallas to 12-5 records the last three years. With the Cowboys only having one playoff win during that span, the belief is that they would need to make a deep run in order for McCarthy to earn an extension.

Jerry Jones was recently asked about the possibility of keeping McCarthy in 2025, and the 82-year-old owner had an interesting response.