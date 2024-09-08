Tom Brady, Mike Pereira had awkward first interaction in FOX booth

Tom Brady made his regular-season debut in the FOX broadcast booth on Sunday, and it looks like one thing he might need to work on is his chemistry with Mike Pereira.

Brady called the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns game alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Pereira, who is FOX’s rules analyst, joined Brady and Burkhardt in the booth at one point during the first half. Brady tried to greet his new co-worker with a fist pound, but Pereira left the seven-time Super Bowl champion hanging.

Mike Pereira and Tom Brady's first booth interaction could have gone a little smoother… pic.twitter.com/RmJYFF1qQj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2024

The snub was obviously unintentional, but that was hard to watch.

Brady had an impressive preparation routine leading up to his big FOX debut. Pereira leaving him hanging is one thing the legendary quarterback never could have seen coming.