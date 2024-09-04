Tom Brady’s impressive preparation routine for broadcasting games revealed

Tom Brady will make his broadcasting debut on Sunday when he calls the Cowboys-Browns game for FOX. A new report suggests that he has been putting in the work to prepare for a lot longer than we previously knew.

Brady took the 2023 season off to prepare for his broadcasting career, and we now know what that entails. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Brady and partner Kevin Burkhardt have called a full 17-game schedule of practice games to prepare for the real thing this season. One source told McCarthy that Brady has approached the new gig “like he did his NFL career.”

Perhaps Brady had this level of preparation in mind all along. His deal with FOX was announced in May 2022, though many found it curious that he would not start calling games until 2024. There is no question that Brady has been rehearsing games lately, but he was apparently doing it a lot longer than we even realized.

While Brady faces one major hindrance as he embarks on his career, it sounds like he will be ready and practiced for his debut. The stakes are high, as FOX will have the Super Bowl, meaning Brady will have to be polished and ready within year one.