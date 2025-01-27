Tom Brady goes viral for his funny Nick Foles comment

Tom Brady still isn’t over the Nick Foles Super Bowl for a whole host of reasons.

Brady went viral for his funny comment after Foles was shown on the FOX broadcast of Sunday’s NFC Championship game. Foles famously quarterbacked the Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 win over Brady’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, a game that included Foles famously catching a two-point conversion on the Philly Special play.

That game also featured the Patriots trying to run a similar trick play, only for Brady to drop a fairly easy pass that was likely to turn into a chunk play. That was very much on Brady’s mind when Foles made his appearance on the broadcast.

“Nick, I don’t hate you. I’m just jealous of you,” Brady said. “You caught it. I didn’t.”

The worst part of the Brady drop might be that the Eagles lifted the concept and ran it successfully the next season — and yes, Foles caught it then, too.

Brady has seven Super Bowl wins to his name, but he still bemoans the ones that got away. He has suggested in the past that the Eagles loss bothers him more than most of them, and this is probably some more evidence of that.