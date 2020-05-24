Tom Brady seemingly admits loss to Eagles still haunts him

It’s fair to say Tom Brady remembers his Super Bowl losses.

Brady has been to nine Super Bowls and has won six of them. Two of the three losses came against the New York Giants, but the third and most recent was against the Philadelphia Eagles. And based on how Brady responded to some lighthearted trash talk from Tiger Woods during “The Match” on Sunday, that one still eats at him.

Brady’s loss to the Eagles came in Super Bowl LII. While he threw for 505 yards, the Patriots let a fourth quarter lead slip away and saw a late comeback bid fall short. Brady was also strip sacked on a key play late in the game that helped stall the comeback bid.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wasn’t having the greatest day on the course and got roasted for it online. Remembering that Super Bowl probably didn’t help his mood either.