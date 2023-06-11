 Skip to main content
Tom Brady sits with Novak Djokovic’s wife at French Open

June 11, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Brady sits with Jelena Djokovic at the French Open

Novak Djokovic had a noteworthy supporter in his box during Sunday’s French Open final.

Tom Brady was shown sitting with Djokovic’s wife Jelena during Novak’s match against Casper Ruud.

Djokovic entered Sunday’s final at Rolland-Garros in a tie with Rafael Nadal with for most career grand slams. His win over Ruud put Djokovic at the top of the list with 23.

When Djokovic was a point away from winning the match, Brady — like many others — had his phone out recording the historic moment.

Brady and Djokovic are two of the most accomplished athletes of all time, so they probably share a lot in common. Brady won seven Super Bowls during his remarkable career, which is more than any other player in NFL history.

The event was arguably the biggest one of Djokovic’s career, so it was cool for fans to see Brady there cheering him on.

