Tom Brady sits with Novak Djokovic’s wife at French Open

Novak Djokovic had a noteworthy supporter in his box during Sunday’s French Open final.

Tom Brady was shown sitting with Djokovic’s wife Jelena during Novak’s match against Casper Ruud.

One GOAT supporting another GOAT. Brady and Jelena Djokovic watching Novak going after title #23 this morning/afternoon in Paris. pic.twitter.com/aCPEcqgqWr — Boston Radio Watch®️ (@bostonradio) June 11, 2023

Djokovic entered Sunday’s final at Rolland-Garros in a tie with Rafael Nadal with for most career grand slams. His win over Ruud put Djokovic at the top of the list with 23.

When Djokovic was a point away from winning the match, Brady — like many others — had his phone out recording the historic moment.

meme template

tom brady phone out at Djokovic french open final

go nuts pic.twitter.com/Wr4MuVYyJh — Woz (@wozmatic) June 11, 2023

Brady and Djokovic are two of the most accomplished athletes of all time, so they probably share a lot in common. Brady won seven Super Bowls during his remarkable career, which is more than any other player in NFL history.

The event was arguably the biggest one of Djokovic’s career, so it was cool for fans to see Brady there cheering him on.