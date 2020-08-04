Tom Brady has great response after being trolled by Michael Strahan

Tom Brady had a great response after being trolled by Michael Strahan.

Monday marked Brady’s 43rd birthday, and led the former New York Giants defensive star to tweet a photo of a triumphant moment where he flexed with Brady on the ground behind him. The photo came after a sack by Strahan in the Giants’ Super Bowl win over the Patriots in 2008.

Happy birthday, @TomBrady! Enjoy the day my brotha. Yes, I had to use this photo AGAIN pic.twitter.com/CGc9odwra8 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 3, 2020

How does one respond to a literal flex like that? Well, Brady found a great way, rubbing it in that Strahan retired after that season, while Brady is still playing more than a decade later.

Thanks, Mike. Guess we’ll just have to run it back…on a football field…where I still go to work every day… https://t.co/MHzPWtIDJa — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

Brady is five years younger than Strahan, but his career has gone on much longer. That’s not to say that Strahan, who had a 15-year career and made the Hall of Fame, was some sort of slouch himself.

Strahan has gone on to enjoy a wonderful broadcasting career in retirement, while Brady is beginning a new era of his career — one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

