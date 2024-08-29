Tom Brady facing crazy restrictions with FOX due to Raiders ownership bid

Tom Brady is set to begin his first season as an NFL game analyst for FOX, but legitimate questions are already being raised about whether he can effectively do the job.

Brady entered into an agreement to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders over a year ago. The deal has been under review since, and NFL owners have concerns about the access Brady would be given to teams if he works for FOX while also being part of the Raiders’ ownership group.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham reports that the NFL gave a presentation to team owners at the league meetings in Minneapolis on Tuesday outlining the restrictions that would be in place for Brady if the seven-time Super Bowl champion becomes a minority owner of the Raiders while working for FOX. On Thursday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said those restrictions are already in place since Brady’s ownership bid is under active review.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy tells me these restrictions take effect for Brady now, since his ownership bid is under active review. So Brady, Fox’s No. 1 analyst, won’t be able to attend practices, team facilities or production meetings. No comment yet from Fox Sports. https://t.co/gVvPN4x3uJ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 29, 2024

As things currently stand, Brady is not permitted to watch team practices in person or virtually. He also cannot attend broadcast production meetings, during which members of the media meet with coaches and players to gather crucial information and insight about upcoming games.

Perhaps the most noteworthy restriction is that Brady will not be allowed to publicly criticize game officials or other teams. As Wickersham notes, Brady could still state that he disagrees with a call or speak negatively about a player, but he would be subject to fines from the NFL.

Another reported concern that owners raised late last year had to do with the price at which Brady is looking to purchase his Raiders stake.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX prior to retiring from playing in the NFL in 2022. While Brady’s star power is undeniable, FOX executives cannot be thrilled about paying an analyst nearly $40 million a year with so many restrictions in place.