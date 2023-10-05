 Skip to main content
Report reveals why Tom Brady’s deal to purchase stake in Raiders has stalled

October 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Tom Brady at an NFL game

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s deal to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders has stalled, according to a report.

A report in May revealed that Brady was in talks to become a part owner of the Raiders. The legendary quarterback in June went on the record to explain why he wanted to purchase a stake in the team.

At least one issue has arisen, according to a report.

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala reported on Thursday that the price at which Brady will buy his stake in the Raiders has become a problem for the fellow NFL owners.

Their report says Brady’s agreement to buy his stake in the Raiders was for a heavily discounted price. Brady is believed to be buying a 5-10 percent stake in the team. The report says that Davis is believed to be giving Brady as much as a 70 percent discount.

League owners reportedly would like for Brady to become a part owner of the Raiders, but they may want the terms of the deal to be modified first.

Brady has already been approved as a part owner of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces, which are also owned by Davis.

Another potential issue for Brady is a rule that was passed by NFL owners during the summer. That report said team employees cannot buy ownership stakes in a team unless they are family members. Davis may have had plans to hire Brady as a team employee too.

Las Vegas RaidersTom Brady
