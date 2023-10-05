Report reveals why Tom Brady’s deal to purchase stake in Raiders has stalled

Tom Brady’s deal to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders has stalled, according to a report.

A report in May revealed that Brady was in talks to become a part owner of the Raiders. The legendary quarterback in June went on the record to explain why he wanted to purchase a stake in the team.

At least one issue has arisen, according to a report.

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala reported on Thursday that the price at which Brady will buy his stake in the Raiders has become a problem for the fellow NFL owners.

Their report says Brady’s agreement to buy his stake in the Raiders was for a heavily discounted price. Brady is believed to be buying a 5-10 percent stake in the team. The report says that Davis is believed to be giving Brady as much as a 70 percent discount.

League owners reportedly would like for Brady to become a part owner of the Raiders, but they may want the terms of the deal to be modified first.

Brady has already been approved as a part owner of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces, which are also owned by Davis.

Another potential issue for Brady is a rule that was passed by NFL owners during the summer. That report said team employees cannot buy ownership stakes in a team unless they are family members. Davis may have had plans to hire Brady as a team employee too.