Tom Brady shares nice tributes to Bill Belichick, Patriots on Instagram

Tom Brady always takes time to praise his teammates on Instagram after each Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, but the quarterback had flattering things to say about both his team and the one he beat in Week 4.

Brady gave shoutouts to several Bucs players on Tuesday for the role they played in Sunday’s 19-17 win over the New England Patriots. He also paid tribute to Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and many of his former teammates. Here are some of the screenshots:

Tom Brady gave nice shoutouts to Bill Belichick and several of his former teammates on Instagram pic.twitter.com/tIcb1OxOKG — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) October 5, 2021

Brady said leading up to Sunday’s game that he didn’t expect a “homecoming” in Foxboro, but that is basically what he got. The seven-time Super Bowl champion received a warm welcome from Patriots fans and heard chants of “Brady! Brady!” multiple times after he took the field. He also had a lengthy private meeting with Belichick.

It’s obvious Brady was touched by the way he was treated in his return.