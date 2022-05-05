Tom Brady makes shocking admission about his legendary career

One of the most infamous calls in NFL history helped Tom Brady become the greatest quarterback of all time, and even he is now willing to admit he may have gotten lucky — sort of.

In the 2001 season, the Brady-led New England Patriots narrowly beat the then-Oakland Raiders 16-13 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Pats were down 13-10 and had the ball with under two minutes to go. Brady appeared to fumble a ball as Charles Woodson came in and stripped him. The play was called a fumble but was overturned after a replay review due to the tuck rule.

On Thursday, Brady posted a funny clip on social media taking part in Justin Bieber’s new “honesty” trend. He quietly admitted that he might have fumbled against the Raiders.

Everyone keep this on the down low please. pic.twitter.com/xPtrg1kXjr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 5, 2022

Had the original call stood, the game would have effectively been over. Instead, Brady drove down and Vinatieri made a 45-yard kick to tie the game, sending it to OT where New England won.

Brady later specified on Twitter that he said “might” have been a fumble. He also gave credit to the officials and said it was “probably (the) correct decision).”

That was a quick 180, huh? Brady made a different admission about the tuck rule earlier this year, but Raiders fans are never going to let him hear the end of the latest.