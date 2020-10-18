Tom Brady taking snaps differently with Bucs than Patriots

Everything Tom Brady does is calculated, which is why we knew there had to be a reason he has changed the way he takes snaps since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his team’s game against the Green Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, we finally received an explanation.

Troy Aikman said on the FOX broadcast that Brady told him he felt he needed to take a more athletic stance this season while receiving shotgun snaps.

FOX and Troy Aikman did a good job showing how Tom Brady has changed his shotgun stance with the Bucs pic.twitter.com/L1xhenGuJ6 — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) October 18, 2020

Of course, no one randomly changes something after two decades of doing it a certain way, so there has to be more to it than that. When Aikman suggested to Brady that he may have made the change because the snaps haven’t been as accurate this season as in years past, Brady reluctantly admitted that may have something to do with it.

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen had a few snaps that were off-target on Sunday. One of them in the red zone was particularly bad, but Brady was able to handle it, set his feet and throw a touchdown pass.

Brady saved the snap with one hand and recovered to throw the TD @TomBrady @Buccaneers #GBvsTB on FOX pic.twitter.com/nCNuVcRkNm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 18, 2020

Brady has definitely experienced some growing pains in his new offense. We saw the worst of that when he made a massive mistake in last week’s game. His shotgun stance is likely one of several things he has had to tweak since leaving New England.